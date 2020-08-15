Woman's body found after Dublin house fire

A woman has died in a house fire in Crumlin in Dublin overnight.

Emergency services are still at the scene, on Stannaway Avenue.

An alert was raised yesterday around 9pm last night.

The fire was brought under control and the body of a woman in her 50s was discovered inside the house.

Death was pronounced at the scene, and the body is now being removed to Dublin City Mortuary, where a post mortem will be carried out by the state pathologist.

The scene has been preserved as forensic teams work to establish the cause of the fire.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.