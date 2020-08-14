Man, 60s, dies following crash in Co Derry

Police were called to the scene at around 1.10pm this afternoon.
Friday, August 14, 2020 - 20:29 PM
digital desk

A man in his 60s has died following a single car crash in Co Derry.

The crash took place at Five Mile Straight Road in Draperstown at about 1.10pm this afternoon The man, who was the driver of the vehicle, has been named as Hugh Vincent McWilliams.

Inspector Gavin Sterling, PSNI, said: "Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 96 14/08/20."

The road where the incident occurred has since reopened.

Investigations are ongoing.

