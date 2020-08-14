67 more cases of Covid-19 and no new deaths

There is now a total of 26,995 confirmed cases.
Dr Ronan Glynn Acting chief medical officer Department of health during a media update on the confirmed case of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland at the Department of Health, Miesian Plaza, Baggot Street, Dublin.Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins
Friday, August 14, 2020 - 17:59 PM
Greg Murphy

The Department of Health has been notified of 67 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has said that there were no deaths recorded today.

The number remains at 1,774.

Today's figures indicate:

  • 35 are men / 32 are women 
  • 70% are under 45 years of age 
  • 38 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case 
  • 16 cases have been identified as community transmission 
  • 18 in Dublin, 17 in Kildare, 9 in Clare, 5 in Limerick, and the rest of the 18 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Donegal, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford, Wicklow.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said the country must do everything to "avoid a return to where we were in March and April."

He said: "We have seen cases rising all across the country this week.

“We have also seen an increase in the average number of contacts for confirmed cases up to 6. It is crucial to keep your social contacts low to limit the spread of this disease.

“We all have a responsibility to stop this. Social distancing applies to all age groups - wherever you are this weekend, keep your distance.

Covid-19 cases increase nationally but vary geographically 

