67 more cases of Covid-19 and no new deaths

The Department of Health has been notified of 67 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

There is now a total of 26,995 confirmed cases.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has said that there were no deaths recorded today.

The number remains at 1,774.

Today's figures indicate:

35 are men / 32 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

38 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

16 cases have been identified as community transmission

18 in Dublin, 17 in Kildare, 9 in Clare, 5 in Limerick, and the rest of the 18 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Donegal, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford, Wicklow.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said the country must do everything to "avoid a return to where we were in March and April."

He said: "We have seen cases rising all across the country this week.

“We have also seen an increase in the average number of contacts for confirmed cases up to 6. It is crucial to keep your social contacts low to limit the spread of this disease.

“We all have a responsibility to stop this. Social distancing applies to all age groups - wherever you are this weekend, keep your distance.