Laois Chamber slams 'reputational damage' caused by local lockdown

New supports will be announced today to help businesses in Laois, Kildare and Offaly through the current restrictions.

The localised lockdowns will be in place until at least August 22.

After a meeting earlier this week with Tanáiste Leo Varadkar, local business leaders say they expect extra financial aid to be confirmed later.

CEO of Laois Chamber, Bernie Everard, says the negative effects of the restrictions are more than just financial, there is also "reputational damage" being done to the region.

"For example, I was speaking to a hotelier who had a conference cancelled for November," she said.

"Other hotels have had September and October bookings cancelled so we really need support to repair that reputation."

Ms Everard said she asked for an extension to the temporary wage subsidy scheme as well as marketing support.