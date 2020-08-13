Over 100 people on trolleys in Munster hospitals

Cork and Limerick are the worst affected for patients on trolleys in the country today
Over 100 people on trolleys in Munster hospitals

University Hospital Limerick has 46 patients without a bed this morning

Thursday, August 13, 2020 - 10:44 AM
Joel Slattery

There are over 100 patients on trolleys in Munster hospitals this morning.

University Hospital Limerick has 46 patients without a bed - over a quarter of the 159 around the country.

Cork University Hospital is second on the TrolleyWatch figures with 28.

Another Munster hospital is third on the list as University Hospital Kerry has 20 patients without a bed.

There are 10 patients each on trolleys in Mercy University Hospital, Cork and the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, which is the only non-Munster hospital in double figures.

Elsewhere in the province, Ennis, Bantry, South Tipp General and Waterford University Hospital all have no patients waiting on trolleys this morning, according to the figures.

