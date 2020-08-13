Local lockdown and clusters in factories on the agenda for Covid-19 committee

The Oireachtas Covid-19 Committee is meeting today discuss the outbreak in meat plants in the Midlands.

Representatives from the Department of Agriculture, Meat Industry Ireland, the HSA and trade unions are due to appear.

They will discuss the ongoing issues in the facilities following the clusters which have led to a local lockdown in Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

It comes as the HSE and Minister for Health have been invited to the session to discuss the State's response to the pandemic.

Academics will appear before the committee in the afternoon to debate policy decisions around the virus.

Committee chairman TD Michael McNamara expects sick pay for workers in meat plants to come up, and believes it will become an issue for schools in the future.

"Obviously the statutory sick pay doesn't kick in for the first couple of days when you are sick so that is essentially a deterrent for people who may be feeling unwell, but don't want to take a day off work," he said.

Mr McNamara also says if gardaí can give details about pub inspections then the HSA can do the same with meat plants.