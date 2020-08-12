Someone has won €48k in tonight's Lotto

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot worth €6,777,839.

However, one ticket has won €48,171 after matching five numbers plus the bonus in tonight's draw.

The numbers drawn tonight were 12, 13, 20, 22, 29 and 34. The bonus number was 31.

There were no winners of tonight's Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 jackpots either.

The Lotto Plus 1 numbers drawn tonight were 4, 8, 16, 19, 27 and 46. The bonus number was 24.

The numbers for tonight's Lotto Plus 2 draw were 4, 19, 25, 30, 38 and 39. The bonus number was 13.