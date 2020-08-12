GPs seek support to deliver flu vaccine to 750,000 children this winter

GPs have expressed concern over HSE plans to roll out a flu vaccination programme for an estimated 750,000 children this winter.

The HSE has ordered 600,000 vaccines to extend the free flu vaccination programme to children for the first time this year.

Under the programme, which is expected to start in October, all children between two and 12 years of age will be eligible to receive a free nasal flu vaccine. The number of vaccines ordered reflects an anticipated uptake rate of 80%.

Around 10% of children attend their GP with flu during the average season and the programme will reduce the spread of flu in the wider community, the HSE said.

GPs, however, have taken to social media to express concern over the proposals given existing pressures and capacity issues in the current Covid-19 environment.

Meath-based GP Dr Marie Scully tweeted that there was “no capacity or appetite” for the proposal, while Cork GP Dr Rachel Quigley said GPs were “at our limit” and could not deliver the programme.

@DonnellyStephen @HSELive @paulreiddublin @IMO_IRL There is NO capacity or appetite for providing flu vaccination to 2-12 year olds in general practice, as evidenced by comments on @ICGPnews webinar last night. One suggestion is to use Covid hubs for this. — Marie Scully (@MarieOScully) August 11, 2020

The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) told the Irish Examiner that “active” negotiations were underway with the HSE and Department of Health to see if the programme can be delivered.

Chairman of the IMO GP Committee Dr Denis McCauley said the proposed scheme was a “good” public health proposal but that capacity issues also needed to be considered.

“In an ideal world, it is a good idea. Children don’t get that sick with the flu but are wonderful vectors of the flu,” Dr McCauley said.

“If you vaccinate a small proportion of children, around 40 percent, that will have a greater effect on the whole population than giving the vaccine to 60-70 percent of older people. If you can lessen the degree of flu in children it really delays the spread of flu in the general population,” he added.

Overwhelming opinion from GPs on lasts nights @ICGPnews webinar that it is not possible to deliver this. No prior consultation with Gps as usual. We are at our limit @IMO_IRL @HSELive @gpbuddy @DonnellyStephen https://t.co/uyUoIlqMVi — Rachel Quigley (@rlquigley33) August 11, 2020

The Ballybofey-based doctor, however, said GPs were facing capacity issues even before the Covid pandemic and that an “adequately resourced plan” is needed.

“Before Covid there were capacity issues in general practice and the Covid crisis has increased that and exacerbated that capacity issue. We recognise that there will be a huge challenge for general practice to deliver any such vaccination programme,” Dr McCauley said.

“We were busy before this and now our ability to see patients has been reduced because of social distancing and the time it takes to process patients. With Covid and non-Covid issues it has been an extraordinarily busy summer,” he added.

The IMO, he said, supported the “concept” of the programme but its delivery would depend on the outcome of current negotiations: “We are actively in discussions to see how this could be achieved and resourced and we would hope to have a decision shortly”.

From a population perspective the Government need to work out how to vaccinate these 800,000 children,

It is of utmost Public Health importance



Use Covid Hubs



Use Sports Grounds



Be inventive



But dont expect overwhelmed GPs to remove care from others to provide this — Nicola Stapleton (@dr_stapleton) August 12, 2020

The HSE said the flu vaccination programme would be delivered “as usual” through GPs, community pharmacists and occupational health services.

“Children between ages 2 and 12 are the only additional group and are expected to be vaccinated similarly. Discussions are ongoing so the HSE cannot comment on additional supports,” a spokesperson for the HSE said.