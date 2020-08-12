Survey highlights poor mental health of students amid Covid-19

Students in Ireland are reporting poor mental health and a lack of Government support throughout the pandemic.

Research has found there are fears and uncertainty among college students and those entering third-level education.

In a survey of more than 1,000 students by radio station Spin Southwest, the majority feel the Government is not doing enough to help them during the pandemic.

Up to 79% of college students and 64% of those doing their Leaving Certificate felt they were not receiving enough support.

It also found that 97% of those who were due to sit their Leaving Certificate exams this year are still hoping to stay in education, but 17% are reconsidering their options due to Covid-19.

Almost 60% of college students found the process of studying for and sitting exams online challenging.

The survey highlighted that socialising, meditating and comfort-eating had been cited as ways to relieve stress.