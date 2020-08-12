Survey highlights poor mental health of students amid Covid-19

17% of students who were due to sit their Leaving Certificate exams this year are reconsidering their options due to Covid-19.
Up to 79% of college students and 64% of those doing their Leaving Certificate felt they were not receiving enough support.

Students in Ireland are reporting poor mental health and a lack of Government support throughout the pandemic.

Research has found there are fears and uncertainty among college students and those entering third-level education.

In a survey of more than 1,000 students by radio station Spin Southwest, the majority feel the Government is not doing enough to help them during the pandemic.

It also found that 97% of those who were due to sit their Leaving Certificate exams this year are still hoping to stay in education, but 17% are reconsidering their options due to Covid-19.

Almost 60% of college students found the process of studying for and sitting exams online challenging.

The survey highlighted that socialising, meditating and comfort-eating had been cited as ways to relieve stress.

