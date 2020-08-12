Coronavirus: Midland clusters leading to 'unfair generalisations' about factories

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 - 13:46 PM
Digital Desk staff

A body representing the prepared foods sector says it has been subject to "unfair generalisations" after clusters at two of its facilities.

O'Brien Fine Foods in Timahoe and Carroll's Cuisine in Tullamore are among four plants that are closed this week after spikes in cases.

The government is currently ordered weekly testing at meat plants to help contain the spread of infections.

Director of Prepared Consumer Foods, Linda Stuart Trainor, says all workers in the sector aren't low paid.

"I think there has been a lot of unfair generalisations in this whole area," she said.

"There's a huge variety of roles in food processing."

However, she noted that those working in production "are the lower paid workers in these companies".

"But we must remember, we have a very high minimum wage in this country," she added.

