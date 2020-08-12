Rain warning for seven southern counties

Up to 30mm of rain is expected to fall late this evening and overnight.
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 - 13:27 PM
Denise O’Donoghue

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for seven counties tonight.

Met Éireann is expecting heavy thundery rain and possible spot flooding in Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

Up to 30mm of rain is expected to fall late this evening and overnight.

It will follow a mainly dry day today, with sunny spells before showers move into southern counties.

The warning will come in to effect at 8pm and will be valid until 9am tomorrow. 

It will remain warm, humid and murky tomorrow with some heavy or thundery showers persisting, especially in the south, Met Éireann predicts.

