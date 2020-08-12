On this day: Child care checks, unemployment, the Troubles

On this day last year, Irish Examiner readers were learning about moves to regularise the child-minding industry.

There were promises of Garda checks, home inspections, and minimum standards of care. At the time, this caused quite a stir, given the unregulated nature of the industry.

Another report written a year ago today revealed that one in 10 Irish households had no one in employment. The midlands and south-east of the country were worst affected, especially in terms of youth unemployment. However, these figures pale in comparison to our unemployment figures now, with entire industries decimated due to Covid-19.

Five years ago today, the trial of the man accused of murdering Karen Buckley ended. Karen was a nurse originally from Mourneabbey outside Mallow in Cork but studying in Glasgow, who was brutally killed by Alexander Pacteau. He pleaded guilty in a court in Glasgow to her murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

Also in the paper that day, 800 students failed their higher level Leaving Certificate Maths exam. Many students presumably sat the exam in the hopes of gaining an extra 25 points, a gamble which, sadly, did not pay off.

Ten years ago today, the whereabouts of convicted rapist and murderer Larry Murphy dominated the headlines. He left jail 10 years ago, without being subject to a new bill which would have required him to have a post-release supervision order.

Twenty years ago today, the Apprentice Boys were in the news. It was just two years after some form of peace was brokered with the Good Friday Agreement, after a long 30 years of fighting and trauma. Dissident republicans had plotted to bomb the annual Apprentice Boys parade in Derry; however, due to the co-operation of the RUC and gardaí, the threat was neutralised, averting any further loss of life. The van containing the explosives was later abandoned in Donegal.

In other news, the family of an Irish man feared dead pleaded with the government for help. It would later emerge that Tristan James Murray, originally from Donegal, was murdered by a Colombian militia. James had moved to South America with the Atlantis Community, a pacifist group founded by his grandmother on Inisfree Island.

The Troubles in the North were ever-present 50 years ago. The August 12, 1970, edition of the Cork Examiner, as it was known back then, switched its lens to Derry instead of Belfast, which had been the focus due to violence there in the previous weeks.

The top report was about Derry's minority Protestant community celebrating the end of the Siege of Derry, which was a victory for William of Orange's forces. Bonfires burned and sandbags and entrenchments, as well as army personnel, separated the revellers from the Bogside.

That year, the Apprentice Boys were banned from having a full march around the city over fears it could spark violence. Just a year previously, the Apprentice Boys' parade around the historic walls of Derry sparked three days of riots, known as the Battle of the Bogside.