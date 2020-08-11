Irish Water claims water unsafe to drink on Achill because of staycations

Irish Water’s Head of Asset Management, Séan Laffey, has said that the ‘Do Not Consume' notice on Achill Island is due to a swell in numbers on the island from people on staycations.

People on the Island in Co. Mayo are being warned not to drink their tap water for a fifth consecutive day.

Levels of demand are 50% higher than this time last year which has led to higher aluminium levels, he told RTÉ radio's News at One.

“This is not a boil water notice. This does not make it safe to drink.

"This water should not be made for drinks or washing food or brushing teeth.”

However, water on the island can be used for bathing, flushing toilets and washing utensils.

Mr Laffey said that an unexpected consequence of the Covid-19 crisis was that more people were holidaying in Ireland and visiting places like Achill.

The water treatment plant at Achill has a capacity for 3,000 people and for 98% of the year this works fine, he added.

Staff from Irish Water and Mayo County Council are now working together to manage the incident.