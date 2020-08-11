Irish Water claims water unsafe to drink on Achill because of staycations

Levels of demand are 50% higher than this time last year which has led to higher aluminium levels.
Irish Water claims water unsafe to drink on Achill because of staycations

Mr Laffey said that an unexpected consequence of the Covid-19 crisis was that more people were holidaying in Ireland and visiting places like Achill. Photo: Stephen Collins

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 - 15:20 PM
Vivienne Clarke

Irish Water’s Head of Asset Management, Séan Laffey, has said that the ‘Do Not Consume' notice on Achill Island is due to a swell in numbers on the island from people on staycations. 

People on the Island in Co. Mayo are being warned not to drink their tap water for a fifth consecutive day.

Levels of demand are 50% higher than this time last year which has led to higher aluminium levels, he told RTÉ radio's News at One.

“This is not a boil water notice. This does not make it safe to drink. 

"This water should not be made for drinks or washing food or brushing teeth.” 

However, water on the island can be used for bathing, flushing toilets and washing utensils.

Mr Laffey said that an unexpected consequence of the Covid-19 crisis was that more people were holidaying in Ireland and visiting places like Achill. 

The water treatment plant at Achill has a capacity for 3,000 people and for 98% of the year this works fine, he added.

Staff from Irish Water and Mayo County Council are now working together to manage the incident.

Read More

'Either you think it's acceptable for someone to pay €1300 to live in a shoebox or you don't' - Sinn Féin tables bill to ban co-living

More in this section

Naas_General_Hospital.jpg HSE declines to comment on report of Covid-19 outbreak at Naas General Hospital
File photo Gabriel Scally: North and Republic must harmonise Covid-19 response. Two approaches to coronavirus testing and contac Dr Scally wants country to take a 'Zero Covid' approach
Coronavirus - Wed Apr 15, 2020 Meat factory in Laois delays planned re-opening

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices