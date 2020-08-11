Meat factory in Laois delays planned re-opening

86 workers at O'Brien Fine Foods in Timahoe, Co Laois have so far tested positive
Meat factory in Laois delays planned re-opening
File picture
Tuesday, August 11, 2020 - 14:40 PM
Digital Desk staff

One of the meat factories which has had a large Covid-19 outbreak has delayed its planned re-opening by almost a week.

86 workers at O'Brien Fine Foods in Timahoe, Co Laois have so far tested positive.

It suspended normal operations last Wednesday and announced plans to test more employees.

The company's proposed date for resuming full operations has now been pushed back from August 18 to August 24.

The company says they are adopting “a slow, controlled, and phased approach to the resumption of normal operations”.

The plant will only resume full operations upon HSE approval and that testing will continue while operational at 14-day intervals.

They added that only those employees who have been approved by the HSE will return to work.

In a statment, the company thanked their employees, “the community of Timahoe, our customers and suppliers.” 

It added: “This sudden spike is difficult to comprehend for all of us and we will continue to take every necessary action to address it in full.” 

Meanwhile, the Oireachtas Covid-19 Committee is to sit in emergency session on Thursday to discuss last weeks decision to impose a local lockdown in Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

Yesterday, a proposal was sent to members where the Committee would discuss the situation in meat plants, as well as the State's response to a spike in cases and the implications of a zero-Covid policy.

Read More

Meath creche shuts after children test positive for Covid-19

More in this section

Achill island Irish Water claims water unsafe to drink on Achill because of staycations
Naas_General_Hospital.jpg HSE declines to comment on report of Covid-19 outbreak at Naas General Hospital
File photo Gabriel Scally: North and Republic must harmonise Covid-19 response. Two approaches to coronavirus testing and contac Dr Scally wants country to take a 'Zero Covid' approach
#covid-19

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices