INMO disappointed free on-street parking for medical staff in Dublin being removed

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) says it is disappointed free on-street parking for medical staff in Dublin city is to be removed.

The temporary measure around hospitals and health centres was introduced for frontline workers during the Covid-19 crisis.

But the council says the clampers will be back operating at the end of the month as traffic levels increase.

Mary Rose Carroll from the INMO says it was a huge help and should be continued.

“We know there’s a huge amount of traffic on the street, but the reality is the pandemic is not gone,” she said.

“We can see that from the numbers rising at the moment.

“Our workers still need to attend work. They’re still under extreme pressure and likely to be under extreme pressure.” Ms Carroll said the free parking has assisted nurses and they have been appreciative of it.

The Chief Executive of Dublin City Council has said that the measure was always intended to be temporary.

In a letter to councillors, Owen Keegan said there has been "a significant recovery in traffic volumes and on-street parking demand".

He said: "It has been decided, with considerable regret, that the enforcement concession in respect of HSE staff parking in the vicinity of hospitals, cannot be sustained.

“A decision has now been made that the concession will end on 31 August, after which a full parking enforcement service will operate in the vicinity of hospitals."

It comes as the INMO’s Trolley Watch figures revealed that 177 people were waiting on beds in Irish hospitals.

They said 146 are waiting in the emergency department, while 31 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Cork University Hospital was the worst affected, with 30 patients waiting for beds, followed by University Hospital Limerick on 28.