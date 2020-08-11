Gardaí seize cash and crack cocaine during raid in Cork suburb

Gardaí executed a search warrant at a house in Spring Lane.
Tuesday, August 11, 2020 - 09:25 AM

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €6,500 of cash and suspected drugs in Blackpool, Cork city.

Shortly after 10pm last night, Gardaí from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit, executed a search warrant at a house in Spring Lane.

During the search of the property, Gardaí seized approximately €2,600 in cash, €1,900 of cannabis herb that was spilt in over 50 small bags, €1,500 of cocaine and €500 of crack cocaine split into small bags. 

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man, aged in his late teens, was arrested at the scene and was brought to Bridewell Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

