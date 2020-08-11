The Perseids: 'Best meteor shower of the year' to be seen over Ireland tonight

Astronomy Ireland editor David Moore says tonight will be absolutely spectacular
The Perseids: 'Best meteor shower of the year' to be seen over Ireland tonight
File picture: iStock
Tuesday, August 11, 2020 - 07:30 AM
Digital Desk staff

Irish star-gazers will be treated to a free celestial fireworks show tonight and tomorrow night.

Astronomy Ireland is calling on the public to help count during the Perseid Meteor Shower by filling out a form on its website.

The Perseids are one of the most plentiful showers, according to Nasa, and occur with “warm summer nighttime weather, allowing sky watchers to easily view them”.

No professional equipment is needed - just the naked eye and a dark part of the sky, away from street lights.

Editor David Moore says tonight will be absolutely spectacular.

“It (the meteor shower) actually peaks early on Wednesday morning,” he said.

“And that means that, for Ireland at least, Tuesday night and Wednesday night are going to be almost the same.

“We should see about 20-times more shooting stars - or meteors to give them the correct name - than a normal night.

“So you might be hanging around for 10 minutes in the dark country sky to see one. You could be seeing two per minute tonight.” 

According to Nasa, the Perseids “are considered the best meteor shower of the year”.

The meteors “frequently leave long ‘wakes’ of light and color behind them as they streak through Earth's atmosphere”.

Nasa adds that “Perseids are also known for their fireballs. Fireballs are larger explosions of light and color that can persist longer than an average meteor streak.” 

They say that the best time to catch a glimpse is “during the pre-dawn hours”.

Read More

Warning of 'days with significant numbers of cases' over next week

More in this section

Euro stock 18,500 people had PUP stopped after investigations by the Department of Social Protection
CC COVID-19 UPDATE Warning of 'days with significant numbers of cases' over next week
Child welfare concerns Nine in 10 teachers in NI ‘believe Covid-19 outbreak will damage mental health’

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices