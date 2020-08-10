Belfast City Council rejects bid for independent bullying investigation

Belfast City Council has rejected Sinn Féin’s bid for an independent investigation into alleged bullying of staff.

Councillors instead passed a motion proposed by the DUP expressing support for staff.

Several workers contacted Sinn Féin representatives about the claim, group leader Ciaran Beattie said.

He added: “These allegations of bullying are extremely worrying and it is particularly concerning that some staff have claimed they are fearful of reporting bullying incidents because of the environment in which they work.

“Everyone in society has a fundamental right to go to work in a safe and friendly environment.

“The right to live and work free from harassment is the bedrock of democratic society and a right which must protected.”

He said it was a matter of grave concern that some political parties on the council voted against establishing an independent commission to examine the allegation of bullying.

“The rejection of this motion is shameful and lets workers down,” he said.

“No one has anything to fear from an independent commission which sets out to ensure maximum protection for workers with grievances.”