Co Down village says final farewell to former TV presenter Brian Black

Crowds turned out in his home village on Monday afternoon to pay tribute as his hearse passed through the streets.
Co Down village says final farewell to former TV presenter Brian Black

Brian Black, 77, died last week after his car entered the water at the harbour in Strangford.

Monday, August 10, 2020 - 17:02 PM
Rebecca Black, PA

A Co Down village has bid a final farewell to a former television presenter.

Brian Black, 77, died last week after his car entered the water at the harbour in Strangford.

Local people intervened to rescue him, but he was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Local people turn out to applaud as the coffin of former television presenter Brian Black passes through the village of Strangford (Liam McBurney/PA)

Crowds turned out in his home village on Monday afternoon to pay tribute as his hearse passed through the streets.

Former UTV colleagues, including Jeanie Johnston, were among those who gathered and broke into spontaneous applause as his wicker coffin passed.

Much sadness was expressed at the passing of the former UTV Environment Correspondent, including by colleague Gerry Kelly who tweeted: “I am devastated to learn of the tragic death of my former UTV colleague Brian Black. May he rest in peace.”

(Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Black presented the award-winning current affairs programme, Counterpoint, before becoming UTV’s environment correspondent.

More in this section

1479593 Department extends driving licence validity for seven months
dbsunny39(1) Ice cream shop with rodent droppings in storage area among five food safety closures in July
Coronavirus - Fri Jun 5, 2020 Patients claim to have been charged for out-of-hours Covid-19 testing by GPs
blackplace: northern ireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices