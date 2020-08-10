Patients claim to have been charged for out-of-hours Covid-19 testing by GPs

It is feared some patients may put off coming forward with coronavirus symptoms if they are charged for an out-of-hours GP consultation.

There have been complaints that some people have had to pay for the service when a free assessment is available during the week.

Dr Ilona Duffy, a GP in Monaghan, said patients should talk to their local doctors.

Dr Duffy said: "If you feel that you shouldn't have been charged, that's something that should be raised with the practice manager and tell them "listen, I didn't believe that I would be charged because I was ringing about a Covid symptom and therefore a fee doesn't apply'.

"Then the practice manager can get back to you because all our GP practices have complaints procedures in place now and I think don't be afraid to say it, you're not going to be treated badly the next time around."