Patients claim to have been charged for out-of-hours Covid-19 testing by GPs

There have been complaints that some people have had to pay for the service when a free assessment is available during the week.

Monday, August 10, 2020 - 16:04 PM
digital desk

It is feared some patients may put off coming forward with coronavirus symptoms if they are charged for an out-of-hours GP consultation.

Dr Ilona Duffy, a GP in Monaghan, said patients should talk to their local doctors.

Dr Duffy said: "If you feel that you shouldn't have been charged, that's something that should be raised with the practice manager and tell them "listen, I didn't believe that I would be charged because I was ringing about a Covid symptom and therefore a fee doesn't apply'.

"Then the practice manager can get back to you because all our GP practices have complaints procedures in place now and I think don't be afraid to say it, you're not going to be treated badly the next time around."

Four meat plants in midlands not reopening as better sick pay conditions called for

