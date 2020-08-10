More than 35 million pints recalled during lockdown

Cows, pigs and Christmas trees will benefit from over 400,000 unused kegs of beer being destroyed.

More than 35 million pints were recalled due to the Covid-19 lockdown, with many now being used for animal feed and fertiliser.

Brewers will reclaim around €20m in excise as a result.

Head of Beer at Drinks Ireland, Jonathan McDade says these sustainability measures are standard practice.

“It’s just that there’s never been such a significant quantity of product that would have had to have been collected from about 9,000 outlets around the country,” he said.

“So it’s just the vast quantities of it is just something that’s unique for the brewing industry at this time.”