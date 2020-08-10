Boy, 13, drowns in tragic accident in Dublin

A 13-year-old boy has drowned in a tragic accident in Dublin.

He was swimming in the reservoir at Bohernabreena on Sunday when he got into difficulty.

Gardaí said that at around 4.45pm they received reports of a male entering the water who had failed to resurface.

Emergency assistance was called and the boy was found a short time later.

He was taken to Crumlin Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gardaí said the scene has been examined by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

The local Coroner’s Office has also been notified, they added.