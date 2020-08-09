Options considered to restrict non-essential travel to Ireland

Coronavirus – Tue Jul 7, 2020
Sunday, August 09, 2020 - 14:43 PM
Catherine Wylie and Rebecca Black, PA

Proposals on how to restrict non-essential travel from countries outside the UK and European Union are being prepared for the Government, the Health Minister has said.

Stephen Donnelly said he is concerned about high rates of coronavirus in some places, and said options will be finalised “as soon as possible”.

The Health Minister said that the number of travel-related cases in Ireland remains small but added that the risk is increasing.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Donnelly said: “Many are asking about travel/tourists coming into Ireland from countries with high Covid rates.

“My Dept is preparing options for Gov on how to restrict non-essential travel from third countries (outside EU/UK) with high rates of Covid. Am concerned about high rates in some places

“These options will be finalised as soon as possible. While travel related cases here remain small, some countries are seeing a rapid rise in cases so the risk is increasing.

“Once proposals are finalized they will be presented to Gov for discussion.”

The so-called green list of countries that could be travelled to and from without movement restrictions has already been shortened from the previous 15 to 10.

The countries removed from the list were Malta, Cyprus, Gibraltar, Monaco and San Marino.

One further death with Covid-19 in Ireland and 174 new cases were reported by the Department of Health on Saturday.

