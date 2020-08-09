Connemara to stage country's first drive-in theatre as Gaeilge this week

Ireland's first “drive-in drama” as Gaeilge takes to a south Connemara outdoor stage this week.

It will be a welcome relief for some theatre-lovers, with performances on hold since earlier this year, and is the latest in a series of drive-in events, following concerts, bingo and, even, confirmations.

Fíbín theatre company opens the world premiere of Philip Doherty’s Fiach on Wednesday, August 12 at Baile na hAbhann in Galway.

The play promises a “blistering tale of love, passion and the power of the human spirit”, as a Garda chases a “local hoodlum” into the underworld.

Described by the company as the “ultimate Covid-safe live show”, the multi-media production in association with Galway’s Taibhdhearc Theatre stars Fionnuala Flaherty and Dara Devaney.

It has already sold out for Wednesday's opening night.

“With the atmosphere of a rock concert, the magic of the silver screen and the intimacy of a radio play, Fiach will have you on the edge of your car seat,” the theatre company said.

Tickets are €25 per car, for a maximum of four people, at the large outdoor space acquired by Fíbín at Baile na hAbhann.

Mr Doherty, who is artistic director, said that Fíbín “wanted to rise to the challenge in making theatre that is safe, but thrilling for a live audience”.

“We've had to think outside the box, and, if anything, it has pushed us to be inventive, and create new ideas for performance,” he said.

The project is funded by the Arts Council and supported by Foras Na Gaeilge and Ealaín Na Gaeltachta.

No refreshments will be sold due to Covid-19 guidelines, so the company advises those attending to “bring your own popcorn”.

Fiach begins at 10pm from Wednesday, with tickets still available from August 13 to 22, excluding Sunday 16 and Monday 17. Extra midnight viewings are on August 15, 21 and 22.

Booking is on www.fibin.com.