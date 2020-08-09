Labour TD says more detail required in relation to masks in school

Labour TD says more detail required in relation to masks in school

Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said students with cochlear implants or students who have to lip read are wary of face coverings. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Sunday, August 09, 2020 - 10:47 AM
digital desk

The Government is being asked to allocate additional funds immediately to provide facemasks for schoolchildren when the schools reopen in the next few weeks.

Labour also said questions need to be answered in relation to mask wearing by vulnerable young people.

Dublin TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said students with cochlear implants or students who have to lip read are wary of face coverings.

"There are a number of people within the education system who are going to be concerned about what this means for vulnerable students, for students with special educational needs particularly those with cochlear implants.

Mr Ó Ríordáin says many of these children are uncomfortable with the prospect of having to wear masks in the classroom when schools return in the coming weeks.

He said where vulnerable children are involved a one-size-fits-all approach is not acceptable.

"Is this a requirement or a recommendation? For SNAs who are dealing in a very intimate way with students who rely on them so heavily, is it a requirement for them?

"Not every student is the same, not every school is the same, not every situation is the same and the statement from Government needs to be a lot more detailed than the one we got on Friday."

Read More

Decision to lockdown counties a 'proactive and proportionate response', says NPHET chair

More in this section

BRADY%20FAMILY%20HAMS%20758A0020_90605290 Timahoe meat plant to remain closed until August 18; staff will be paid in full
011%20Covid%20App HSE working with Google to fix battery issues experienced by Covid app users
WORLD Coronavirus 142150 Covid test kits supplied to UK by Co Down firm recalled due to safety concerns
#covid-19educationhealth

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices