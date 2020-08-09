Labour TD says more detail required in relation to masks in school

The Government is being asked to allocate additional funds immediately to provide facemasks for schoolchildren when the schools reopen in the next few weeks.

Labour also said questions need to be answered in relation to mask wearing by vulnerable young people.

Dublin TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said students with cochlear implants or students who have to lip read are wary of face coverings.

"There are a number of people within the education system who are going to be concerned about what this means for vulnerable students, for students with special educational needs particularly those with cochlear implants.

Mr Ó Ríordáin says many of these children are uncomfortable with the prospect of having to wear masks in the classroom when schools return in the coming weeks.

He said where vulnerable children are involved a one-size-fits-all approach is not acceptable.

"Is this a requirement or a recommendation? For SNAs who are dealing in a very intimate way with students who rely on them so heavily, is it a requirement for them?

"Not every student is the same, not every school is the same, not every situation is the same and the statement from Government needs to be a lot more detailed than the one we got on Friday."