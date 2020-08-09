Covid test kits supplied to UK by Co Down firm recalled due to safety concerns

The swab packs were supplied by pharma company Randox Laboratories based in Co Down.Picture: AP Photo/Martin Meissner
Sunday, August 09, 2020 - 09:33 AM
digital desk

In the UK nearly 750,000 coronavirus test kits supplied by a Northern Irish firm have been recalled because of safety concerns.

The British government says the swab packs, supplied by pharma company Randox Laboratories based in Co Down may not meet the required safety standards.

It is described the recall as a "precautionary measure" and says test results from the equipment are unaffected.

Labour leader Keir Starmer called on the British government to come clean.

"This has got to be cleared up," said Mr Starmer.

"It is so important to confidence. This isn't just about the numbers.

"Whether the public have confidence in the system is critical."

