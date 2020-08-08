Coronavirus: One further death and 174 new cases in Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has reported that one patient diagnosed with Covid-19 has died, and that 174 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in Ireland today.

There has now been a total of 1,772 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland since the outbreak began.

As of midnight last night, 174 further cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by health officials - the highest one-day total since May.

There has now been a total 26,644 confirmed cases of Covid-19 here.

Of the cases notified today:

124 are men / 48 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

112 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

5 cases have been identified as community transmission

110 cases are located in Kildare

27 are located in Dublin

7 are located in Cork

7 are located in Offaly

6 are located in Meath

17 more are spread across thirteen other counties - Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Mayo, Roscommon, Tipperary, Wexford and Wicklow.

The HSE says that it is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had, and is seeking to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn said this evening: “While today’s numbers of confirmed cases are high, they are not unexpected.

"As I said last night, we are expecting significant numbers of cases to be reported over the coming days.

“Throughout this week, we have been testing all workers in facilities where outbreaks of Covid-19 have been identified as well as close contacts of those people who have received positive results.

"Tonight’s figures are a reflection of these measures with 118 of these cases linked to the counties of Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

Our priority now and our reason for recommending the proactive measures announced last night, is to avoid these cases and clusters leading to widespread community transmission of the disease.

“50 of tonight’s cases are located outside of these three counties and around the rest of the country.

"I once again ask everyone regardless of where you live in the country to take every precaution possible to help us control the spread of this disease and protect our most vulnerable.

"This means continuing to wash our hands, keeping 2 metres apart from one another, avoiding crowds, wearing face coverings where appropriate, covering our coughs and sneezes and downloading the Covid Tracker app.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said:

As outlined by the Acting Chief Medical Officer at the press conference last night, the 14-day incidence per 100,000 population in Kildare, Laois and Offaly is worryingly high.

"While the national incidence stands at 16.3 per 100,000, in Kildare it stands at 130.3, in Laois it is 69.7 and in Offaly it is 89.8.

“Should these cases result in widespread transmission, it could undo a lot of the good work that we have done as a country so far to control the spread of this virus.

The measures introduced by NPHET last night represent a proactive and proportionate response to the current situation in these counties."