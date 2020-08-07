People need to dispose of face masks correctly, MEP Grace O'Sullivan warns

Not enough emphasis is being placed on how to dispose of face masks correctly and the consequences of not doing so, an Irish member of the European Parliament has said.

Green Party MEP for Ireland South, Grace O'Sullivan, said people have been instructed on when and where to wear a face mask, as well as how to wear it properly - but no clear emphasis on disposing of single-use personal protective equipment, such as face masks.

It was a source of despair, Ms O'Sullivan said.

"The key to an education and accountability awareness campaign has to be that single-use plastics cannot only be seen as a pollution issue but also as a public health, climate and biodiversity issue.

"The use of oil and energy resources alone required to manufacture plastics is a huge contributor to climate change. This makes me despair.

"All stakeholders must be involved in making the change, from the consumer, to the retailer, to the packaging supplier, to the waste contractors, to the compliance scheme operators, regulation enforcers, through to the legislators," the Tramore, Co Waterford-based MEP said.

Ireland should be taking the lead in the safe disposal of PPE, as it did in plastic bag reduction 18 years ago, she claimed.

"In Ireland in 2002, we took an EU lead in implementing an innovative plastic bag tax that brought about significant public change. We need to do more and much more now as we realise the health impacts of plastic pollution. The plastic industry must change to focus on innovative and sustainable design."

The key to plastic campaigns is building awareness across all levels of plastic production, she said.

That campaign should stretch from the prospectors to extractors, to the producers and consumers, she added.