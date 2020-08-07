Infection prevention has improved in Irish hospitals, says health watchdog

Efforts to "sustainably" address infection risks in Ireland's public acute hospitals in recent years means the country is better placed to address the Covid-19 infection risk.

The health services watchdog claims the improvements it has driven in recent years mean hospitals are in a better position now than before it started reviewing standards.

The authority has focused over many years on the area of infection prevention and control and the appropriate use of antibiotics.

Hiqa said it has seen an improvement by hospitals to “sustainably” address the infection risk - something that will continue to prove critical as the health system responds to Covid-19.

However, its five-year overview (2015-2019) of healthcare monitoring highlights the need to address the “significant variation” between hospitals in complying with national standards.

It also points to the need to progress planned patient safety legislation to extend its role to licensing and monitoring both public and private hospitals.

Inspectors conducted 265 on-site hospital inspections between January 2015 and December 2019.

The authority does not have powers of enforcement in healthcare, other than regulating medical exposures to ionising radiation, such as X-ray or radiation therapy safety.

Hiqa's director of regulation, Mary Dunnion, said that where risks are identified they are reported to either the HSE or Department of Health.

“Despite these regulatory limitations, Hiqa’s monitoring work can and does act as a catalyst for significant improvement in our healthcare services,” she said.

The authority also believes that even with infrastructural challenges in older hospitals, an acceptable standard of basic cleanliness and maintenance is both essential and achievable.

Hiqa's head of healthcare, Sean Egan, said, overall, healthcare governance and risk management structures have improved in public acute hospitals over the past five years.

"Our findings demonstrate the importance of how good governance and management, strengthened by an ethos of staff professionalism and teamwork, is the first line of defence when providing safe, high-quality and reliable healthcare."