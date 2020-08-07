Micheál Martin 'going nowhere' after term as Taoiseach ends

Taoiseach Micheál Martin aims to lead Fianna Fáil beyond the lifetime of this government.

Mr Martin has no plans to step away from government when his tenure as Taoiseach ends in December 2022, he told the Irish Examiner. At that point, he will become Tánaiste but the Corkman said he aims to continue as Fianna Fáil leader and is focused on building the party in the longer term.

The Taoiseach also said that he believes that a "no-holds-barred" look at Fianna Fáil's disappointing general election campaign would ensure the party is electorally competitive going forward.

"I was elected for the full term of this Dáil, so I'm going nowhere," Mr Martin said.

I'm young. And, as far as I'm concerned, I relish the job, I'm about getting things done.

"We're initiating a review of our general election performance at the moment. We would have preferred a better outcome, but we're still the largest party in Dáil Éireann and in local government.

"We've made a lot of progress since 2011. A comprehensive, no-holds-barred review of the election can help us to grow again. We have a very good cohort of new TDs elected who, in addition to the existing TDs, create a very good base for the future of the party. And we have a very strong senate team as well.

"So, electorally, forget about polls and all that, we will be very competitive into the future of the party, of that I have no doubt."

Asked about the prospect of a challenge to his leadership coming from within the party, Mr Martin said that was a common refrain during his leadership of the party.

"Sure I've been told that since I became leader in 2011, these things don't bother me. It's natural you're going to get commentary around it," he said.

The Taoiseach said his current relationship with the other party leaders in the coalition government, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and communications minister Eamon Ryan, is "working well" and that he was not bothered by the notion that Mr Varadkar was still running the country.

He said Mr Varadkar's comments ahead of Cabinet meeting last Tuesday, where he appeared to confirm to the press that pubs would remain closed, had been discussed by the three leaders.

"I think that's all just chit chat. I let the commentariat go on about it and frankly, some of that has been over-read and over-interpreting what happens," he said.

"So, for example, the three leaders would have met with the chief medical officer in advance. The three leaders were across that, obviously, and I would have been in touch with the leaders over the weekend, in terms of the issues that we're raising.

"Somebody will say something and people will, I think, over-read. I'm not getting overly excited about that aspect of it.

"I see my job is making sure we get the main stuff done. I think what speaks loudly. In the end for any government, and it takes a while, is the outcomes of that government.

"That's the way I've been driven all my life."