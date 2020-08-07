INMO call on HSE to save nursing home beds in Dublin

The INMO wants the HSE to step in and save 160 nursing home and step-down beds.

Three Dublin facilities, which are owned by the Sisters of Charity, are to close.

They include St. Monica’s Nursing Home in Mountjoy , St. Mary’s Centre Telford and Caritas Convalescent Centre.

The union held a lunchtime protest outside of St Monica’s earlier this afternoon to highlight the fact that over 200 staff are being made redundant.

The INMO says the HSE should step in and take over at the facilities to protect services for patients and maintain employment.

“The Sisters of Charity along with the HSE as the main funder need to step up to their responsibilities and pay staff what the Labour Court considers appropriate and reasonable,” said Lorraine Monaghan, speaking this morning.

The INMO’s Assistant Director of Industrial Relations added: “The Sisters of Charity have relied on the dedicated staff in all three facilities over the years to provide the highest standard of care to patients.

“In recent months, these frontline workers have exposed themselves to risk of contracting Covid-19.

“In Caritas, one third of the workforce contracted the virus. Despite the proven dedication of staff, the Sisters of Charity have turned their back on them and have left them without employment and without payment.”