EC #ReFuelEU initiative wants your views on how to tackle greenhouse gases in aviation

The European Commission is urging the public to make their voices heard in tackling greenhouse gas emissions in the aviation sector.

A public consultation has been launched and will run until October 28, asking citizens and industry stakeholders to have their say.

The Commission said it is currently assessing different policy options to boost the development and uptake of sustainable aviation fuels in the EU.

Direct emissions from aviation account for about 3% of the EU’s total greenhouse gas emissions and more than 2% of global emissions, according to the Commission.

If global aviation was a country, it would rank in the top 10 emitters, it said.

In 2020, global annual international aviation emissions are already around 70% higher than in 2005.

The #RefuelEU Aviation initiative aims to boost the production and uptake of sustainable aviation fuels in the EU.



Sustainable fuels will reduce greenhouse gas emissions & help reach the EU’s climate targets. 💚



Share your views on the initiative 👇 #EUGreenDeal #EUHaveYourSay — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) August 6, 2020

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) forecasts that, in the absence of additional measures by 2050, they could grow by over further 300%.

Commissioner for Transport, Adina Vălean, said: “To achieve the targets of the European Green Deal, the transport sector will need to reduce its emissions by 90%. All transport modes are expected to contribute, including aviation.

"In the past months, the aviation sector has been heavily hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The objective of our ReFuelEU Aviation initiative is to use the recovery as an opportunity for aviation to become greener and help to reach the EU's climate targets by boosting the largely untapped potential of sustainable aviation fuels.”

The initiative was announced as part of the European Green Deal in December 2019 and will be part of the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy scheduled for adoption before the end of 2020, the Commission said.

It said it wanted the input of public authorities at European, national and regional level, notably those responsible for regulating and supporting air transportation, and those responsible for regulating and supporting the production and uptake of sustainable aviation fuels.

It will also seek the input of European and international organisations dealing with aviation and transport fuel issues including non-governmental organisations, especially in the area of environmental policy.

Stakeholders in the jet fuel production industry, including the sustainable aviation fuel production industry, were also being sought out, the Commission said.

Sustainable fuel producers include feedstock producers, feedstock wholesalers, fuel producers, fuel retailers, fuel suppliers, sustainability certifiers and others, the Commission said.

Today, we have adopted our 2020 Work Programme.

The Work Programme is all about successfully grasping the opportunities of the climate and digital transitions.

Read more: https://t.co/b7Dzx2ct7M #vdLCommission pic.twitter.com/k523JJHBpN — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) January 29, 2020

Members of the air transport industry, including airlines, airports, aircraft manufacturers, air navigation service providers are also sought, while the general public input is important, it said.

The Commission said the public consultation was opened to accelerate the decarbonisation of aviation as set out in the European Green Deal.

The consultation will also gather evidence on expected costs and benefits of draft policy measures, it said.

"It should also help in identifying gaps in the intervention logic or areas requiring further attention," the Commission stated.

All airlines operating in Europe, European and non-European alike, are required to report their emissions.