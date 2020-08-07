North sees 15 new Covid cases, no new deaths

Fifteen new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the North, a significant fall from yesterday's figure of 43.

This brings to 6,064 the number of cases in the North to date.

No new deaths have been reported for the 25th day running.

The North's Covid-19 death toll stands at 556.

Midlands clusters

Meanwhile, the Acting Chief Medical Officer and the Health Minister are briefing the Taoiseach around now on whether three counties should be locked down to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Public health officials held an unplanned meeting earlier to discuss clusters - mainly in meat plants - in counties Kildare, Offaly and Laois.

Dr Ronan Glynn and Minister Stephen Donnelly are meeting Taoiseach Micheál Martin to update him on the recommendations regarding the Covid-19 cases in the midlands.

NPHET met for more than two hours earlier to agree on a set of measures for Kildare, Offaly and Laois.

Dr Glynn has already refused to rule out local restrictions.

The counties have had 226 Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks, and there will be at least 60 further cases from these counties confirmed this evening.

Any local lockdown will have to be signed off by Ministers at a special Cabinet meeting this afternoon.