Here comes the sun: Blue skies and warm weather forecast for weekend

Here comes the sun: Blue skies and warm weather forecast for weekend
Cathal Nolan, Founder of Ireland Weather Channel, says it will finally feel like summer again.
Friday, August 07, 2020 - 09:55 AM
digital desk

A warm and dry weekend is being forecast across the country.

Temperatures of between 20 and 24 degrees are expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Met Éireann says any rain today should clear by the evening.

Cathal Nolan, Founder of Ireland Weather Channel, says the settled spell of weather should continue into next week.

"It does appear as though this particular settled spell will continue on for the majority of next week. 

"Whether that will continue on into the weekend is a little uncertain at the moment but the early indications are that we will keep a more settled theme in general.

"Now, when we say that, we cannot guarantee that all areas will remain settled but overall it does look like a more settled picture as we progress towards the middle of the month."

Mr Nolan said that it will finally feel like summer again.

"We are talking about clear blue skies and temperatures rising back up to the low 20s."

Read More

Four statues removed from Shelbourne Hotel may have been princesses not slaves

More in this section

Stethoscope1PexelsMay2020.jpg Government should ensure anyone who has to stop work is still paid, says leading GP
Estate agent giving house keys to customer and sign agreement in office. Over 90% of rental accommodation available on HAP is located in Dublin
MOSP%20SHELBOURNE%20STATUES%205 Four statues removed from Shelbourne Hotel may have been princesses not slaves
weathermet eireannsummer

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices