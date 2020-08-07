Here comes the sun: Blue skies and warm weather forecast for weekend

A warm and dry weekend is being forecast across the country.

Temperatures of between 20 and 24 degrees are expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Met Éireann says any rain today should clear by the evening.

Cathal Nolan, Founder of Ireland Weather Channel, says the settled spell of weather should continue into next week.

"It does appear as though this particular settled spell will continue on for the majority of next week.

Rain, heavy at times this morning in the east clearing to brighter spells and showery intervals with the risk of an isolated thundery downpour. Highs of 17 to 23 degrees in moderate southerly breezes, veering westerly and ease through the day. pic.twitter.com/GEaYYmGVKO — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 7, 2020

"Whether that will continue on into the weekend is a little uncertain at the moment but the early indications are that we will keep a more settled theme in general.

"Now, when we say that, we cannot guarantee that all areas will remain settled but overall it does look like a more settled picture as we progress towards the middle of the month."

Mr Nolan said that it will finally feel like summer again.

"We are talking about clear blue skies and temperatures rising back up to the low 20s."