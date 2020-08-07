Clearer guidelines on student accommodation needed to help prevent spread of Covid

There are calls for clearer guidelines on third level student accommodation due to fears over the spread of Covid-19.

Current guidance encourages students not to spend too long in shared kitchens or communal areas.

It also recommends colleges have extra capacity to deal with possible outbreaks ahead of their planned reopening next month.

But Labour Senator, Rebecca Moynihan, says there are a lot of grey areas and said that clearer guidelines are necessary.

She added that resources need to be put in place to ensure that clusters are managed and controlled.

"I think there also needs to be a number of units that are put to self-isolation.

"We have a month now before September and they begin to open again and I think more detailed guidance needs to be provided for how student accommodation providers are going to manage the risk of Covid."

Ms Moynihan said that student accommodation is the closest thing we currently have to co-living.

"Is it possible if we have this pandemic with us for one, two, three or maybe four years? We don't know.

"Is that type of living what is desirable or can we have new guidelines that incorporate the need for people to be able to self-isolate or have their own kitchens?

"We are seeing co-living replacing what should be normal apartment standards."