Covid-19 not Dublin-centric says Dr Glynn and urges caution in Kildare, Laois and Offaly

The Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has warned people living in the Co Kildare, Offaly and Laois to be extra cautious after a significant rise in cases.

This evening the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) confirmed 69 new Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

22 cases of the coronavirus are located in Offaly while 19 are confirmed in Kildare with eight more cases in Laois.

Dr Glynn advised those over the age of 70 living in those three counties that they should begin to limit their contacts.

The country's chief medic issued the advice at a Covid-19 press briefing at the Department of Health this evening.

GPs in those counties were also contacted to be extra vigilant for possible cases and Dr Glynn also reminded members of the public to be aware of Covid-19 symptoms.

Speaking about a perception that the coronavirus is a Dublin-centric disease, Dr Glynn said: "We have had significant number of cases of community transmission in different counties around the country and I think it's important that the message gets out there.

"Certainly, at times there has been a perception that this has been a Dublin-centred disease and that the rest of the country could relax and leave the messages to one side.

"But that is simply hasn't been the case and we have had instances of community transmission and close contact and clusters in for example Cavan, Wexford.

"We've had cases in Cork and Kerry, in Limerick and Clare, in Galway and Mayo over the past week and ten days.

"As I said the proportion overall has not increased but we are still seeing a significant number of cases."

The Acting Chief Medical Officer also said further testing is underway in Kildare, Laois and Offaly to confirm 60 further cases of coronavirus.