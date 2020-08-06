Restaurants and cafes should store customer details out of sight, says data watchdog

Customer details have to be kept for Covid-19 contact tracing purposes.
Restaurants and cafes should store customer details out of sight, says data watchdog

Restaurant and cafe owners should be storing contact details of customers securely, out of sight of other clients. File Picture: Larry Cummins

Thursday, August 06, 2020 - 17:02 PM
digital desk

Restaurant and cafe owners should be storing contact details of customers securely, out of sight of other clients.

That is the view of the Data Protection Commission after some concerns were expressed over the current practice.

The details have to be kept for contact tracing purposes.

Deputy Commissioner at the DPC, Graham Doyle, said business owners need to make sure personal details are stored away from other customers.

Mr Doyle said: "The storing is important, whether it's manual or digital, it must be kept secure and confidential.

"So in circumstances where somebody is using a sheet of paper to record the information, they should record the information when somebody walks into the premises but then store the information away so that a member of the public cannot see it and the only people who are actually accessing it are the staff members themselves."

Read More

Gardaí enforcing shoppers to wear masks will be 'a last resort' according to Helen McEntee

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Jul 20, 2020 Gardaí enforcing shoppers to wear masks will be 'a last resort' according to Helen McEntee
School stock Parents in receipt of Covid-19 payment eligible for Back to School Allowance
Coronavirus 23 clusters of coronavirus identified in Northern Ireland since May
#covid-19restaurantscafes

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices