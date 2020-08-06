Parents in receipt of Covid-19 payment eligible for Back to School Allowance

The government is to treble its investment into the Back to School Allowance and allow parents on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) to apply for it.

115,000 thousand families benefited from the scheme last year at a cost of €53.7m which was increased to just under €153m this year.

274,000 people are currently in receipt of the pandemic payment.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said the outbreak of the coronavirus has placed increased financial pressure on families and that the period when children return to school brings its own financial stress.

"I am extending the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance to include parents and guardians who are receiving the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment,"

Minister Humpreys said.

"Returning to school can be a very pressurised time financially for many parents and this year brings the added anxiety created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The allocation for the scheme this year is €152.9m to take into account the increased number of families who continue to depend on the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment."

Earlier today, the Minister denied that she ever said that artists and musicians would have to retrain for alternative careers because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Humphreys told RTÉ radio’s News at One that anyone could check the Dáil record and see that she had not made such comments.

Meanwhile, the government has paid out over €3bn for PUP.

Some 274,600 people received the payment last week, with an overall weekly payment of €85m, with over €3bn has been paid out overall since the payment began in March.

In the last week, 8,300 people who were in receipt of the payment have closed their claim because they have returned to work as Ireland moves through their reopening roadmap.

In total, 280,600 previous recipients have returned to work and closed their claim.