A batch of curly kale is being recalled due to the possibility it may contain some thistle weeds.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland said 160-gram packs of CO-OP Sliced Curly Kale may be affected.

The FSAI said the batch has best before dates between August 4 and 11.

CO-OP will display recall notices at their stores supplied with the implicated batches which came from the UK.