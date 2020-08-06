Important to expand definition of media to include social media, says author of report on sex crimes

The chairperson of the expert group which publishes a report today on sex crimes, Tom O’Malley, has explained why it is important to expand the definition of media to include social media.

Barrister and NUI Galway law lecturer Mr O’Malley, also said that training should be part of the continuing professional development of all lawyers who deal with victims of sexual crime in any capacity.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Sarah McInerney show, Mr O’Malley said that “only a certain amount” can be done to mitigate social media.

“The law as it stands is very clear - it's a criminal offence for print or broadcast media to publish information that they should not reveal such as the identities of the parties, it seems to me to be completely contradictory if social media were to have any exceptions from that.

“What matters is not the medium through which the information is transmitted, it's the fact that the information is transmitted to the public.

“We're asking that the definitions of media (which date from legislation from 1981 and 1990) be reviewed so they are sufficiently comprehensive and all embracing to cover social media.

Mr O’Malley also said that it was very important that the media behave responsibly.

Sometimes members of the media come in to court and report just a controversial comment, he said, but if were there for full case and took in the context they would have a different understanding.

The law lecturer also spoke about how social media has made a difference to the issue of disclosure.

“As a matter of constitutional law, the prosecution must hand over to the defence prior to trial all of the information that it has in its possession that might either weaken its own case or strengthen the defence case.

“At one time that used to be simple and quite straight forward because there wouldn't have been a lot of information there – it could be letters, diary entries, nowadays it is social media information, text messages, Facebook messages, internet usage and so on.

“Sometimes that can run to hundreds if not thousands of pages. That imposes a huge burden on both the prosecution in collecting it and handing it over. And on the defence in analysing it to see if there's anything that may be of use.

“It can lead to delays in trials, just the sheer, physical work of collecting this information.”