Department of Agriculture warns of seeds being posted to people from an unknown sender

The Department of Agriculture is warning people to be aware of seeds which are being posted to people from an unknown sender.

It says they are being sent to Ireland from outside the EU and that they may pose a risk to the environment.

The same trend has been happening in the US and UK in recent days, with packets including mustard, cabbage and lavender seeds being delivered to homes.

“We have received reports from members of the public who have received unsolicited seeds in the post from an unknown sender outside of the EU,” said the Department.

“If you have received seeds by post that you didn't order please email: plantimports@agriculture.gov.ie.”

They added: “Don't plant or compost the seeds as they may pose a risk to the environment.

“Always source any plants and seeds responsibly from known suppliers.

“Anyone importing seeds, plants or plant products from outside of the EU needs to be registered with us and consignments require a phytosanitary certificate to prevent the introduction of harmful pests and invasive species into Ireland and the EU.”