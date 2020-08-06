Good spells of sunshine expected this weekend with temperatures to hit 24 degrees

The weather is set to improve this weekend. 
Thursday, August 06, 2020 - 09:10 AM
Digital Desk staff

The weather station at Dublin Airport has recorded the dullest July in 34 years.

There were just 104 hours of sunshine last month.

But the forecast is looking up, with Met Éireann predicting that it will be warm and dry with good spells of sunshine over the weekend.

Early rain on Friday will clear to give way to “good sunshine”.

Met Éireann is predicting “temperatures reaching 17 to 19 degrees in the west, 20 to 23 degrees elsewhere”.

Saturday will be mostly dry and will also see long sunny spells.

Temperatures are expected to hit 22 degrees with Met Éireann warning of a “slight chance of a shower or two in the northwest”.

Sunday is set to be an even brighter day with dry weather predicted alongside “good spells of sunshine”.

Met Éireann said it will be “a warm day with highs of 20 to 24 degrees, perhaps a degree or two lower along the east coast in a light easterly breeze”.

