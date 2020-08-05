Police attacked with petrol bombs in Derry 

Police have come under attack with petrol bombs in Derry.

It comes following a day of violence on Tuesday when several vehicles were hijacked.

Officers were responding to a security alert on Skeoge Road in the city this evening when they came under attack.

We are currently dealing with a suspicious object on the Skeoge Road and have had petrol bombs thrown at us from Galliagh Park as we work to ensure the safety of residents. Please stay indoors or leave the area if you do not live there. — Police Derry City and Strabane (@PSNIDCSDistrict) August 5, 2020

The PSNI’S Derry City and Strabane Twitter account tweeted that officers on Skeoge Road have had petrol bombs thrown at them from Galliagh Park.

They have urged residents to remain indoors.