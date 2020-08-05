Police attacked with petrol bombs in Derry 

Police attacked with petrol bombs in Derry 
PSNI were responding to a security incident. Picture: PA
Wednesday, August 05, 2020 - 21:53 PM
Rebecca Black, PA

Police have come under attack with petrol bombs in Derry.

It comes following a day of violence on Tuesday when several vehicles were hijacked.

Officers were responding to a security alert on Skeoge Road in the city this evening when they came under attack.

The PSNI’S Derry City and Strabane Twitter account tweeted that officers on Skeoge Road have had petrol bombs thrown at them from Galliagh Park.

They have urged residents to remain indoors.

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

