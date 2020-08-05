Facemasks to be worn in universities says Simon Harris

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris announced the guidelines today. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Wednesday, August 05, 2020 - 19:56 PM
Digital Desk staff

Third-level students will be advised to wear face-coverings or visors if they can not properly socially distance.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has published guidelines for the reopening of these facilities in the autumn.

A physical distance of two metres should be maintained under all circumstances, if possible.

If this cannot be achieved, face-coverings, visors or barriers should be used.

If teaching can not be delivered with a two-metre distance between students, a one-metre rule is acceptable.

In a statement this evening the Irish Universities Association (IUA) welcomed the new guidelines. 

Institutes of Technology represented by THEA (Technological Higher Education Association) also greeted the announcement with approval. 

IUA said the guidelines include a range of measures specific to Higher Education settings and have been approved by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC). 

"The over-riding objective is to ensure the safe return of all staff and students to on-campus activity this autumn," the statement from IUA said. 

