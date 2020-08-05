Central Bank reveals rise in Government debt as household debt falls

Government debt increased by €13.8bn in the first quarter of the year to €237bn, according to the Central Bank.

Its latest bulletin for the three months to the end of March reflects the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, household debt fell by more than €2bn to €133bn and is over a third lower, or €70.1bn, than at its peak in 2008.

It equates to €26,979 of debt for every person in the State.

Household debt as a proportion of disposable income fell by 3% to stand at 111% and was driven by an increase in household disposable income over the quarter, in addition to the decrease in debt.