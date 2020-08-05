Central Bank reveals rise in Government debt as household debt falls

The Central Bank's latest bulletin for the three months to the end of March reflects the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Wednesday, August 05, 2020 - 12:49 PM
Government debt increased by €13.8bn in the first quarter of the year to €237bn, according to the Central Bank.

Its latest bulletin for the three months to the end of March reflects the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, household debt fell by more than €2bn to €133bn and is over a third lower, or €70.1bn, than at its peak in 2008.

It equates to €26,979 of debt for every person in the State. 

Household debt as a proportion of disposable income fell by 3% to stand at 111% and was driven by an increase in household disposable income over the quarter, in addition to the decrease in debt.

