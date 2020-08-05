Louth couple taking part of wedding celebration across the border due to Phase 4 postponement

Co Louth couple Gráinne Dowdall and Niall McDonagh are taking part of their wedding celebrations on August 12 across the border because of the postponement of Phase 4 of the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

The couple had originally been due to get married on April 3 at Darver Castle, in Co. Louth with a guest list of 150 people. Once the Covid-19 restrictions were imposed they moved the date to August in the hope that restrictions would be lifted.

“It's quite disappointing now, we've big changes to make,” Ms Dowdall told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“We've been pulling our brains apart just to downsize, we're down now to just selecting immediate family and friends.

“We were initially hoping and trying to remain positive that Phase 4 would go ahead today, so we were hoping that we'd have our 100 guests.

"We're very disappointed today to find out that it wasn't going ahead. We are in a difficult situation, but we're going to try to make the best of it and hopefully it's a great day.”

Mr McDonagh said that for the following day, the original plans had been that the couple would join family and friends in further celebrations in a local pub.

“We were going to go to our local pub, just up the road, that we could actually walk to.

“At the minute it's still going to be 50 people so we can't do that either. We were trying to get everyone to go together, so we're going to cross the border - we're only about a 15 minute drive away, hopefully they'll have availability so they can fit 100 of us on Day 2 so we can have everyone there who was supposed to be there, everyone who is going to the wedding and everyone who missed out.”

Mr McDonagh explained that they were not left with an option “so we have to go up north to get it done. We're hoping to get between 80 and 100 to Day 2.”