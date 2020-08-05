Consumer confidence in travel ‘at the lowest ebb ever’ - Irish Travel Agents Association 

Changing the green list is pointless when people are not booking flights either way, according to the Irish Travel Agents Association.

The green list makes up a list of countries where people won’t have to quarantine for 14-days when they return.

It says consumer confidence has never been as low, with most of its customers opting to wait until 2021 to travel abroad.

The government took Cyprus, Malta, Gibraltar, Monaco and San Marino off the list yesterday, leaving 10 countries on it.

Irish people in those five countries will now have to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return to the country.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the decisions had been made to "keep the incidence of the virus low" in Ireland.

He said that the five countries had slipped below Ireland's minimum criteria for inclusion on the list, which exempts travellers from the requirement to self-isolate.

Irish Travel Agents Association President Michael Doorley says they're looking at a very quiet end to 2020.

“The level of business is minimal. It’s nearly non-existent,” he said.

“Changing the green counties isn’t going to generate any news business for travel agents.

“So the announcement doesn’t materially affect the level of business that we’re going to do.

“Primarily because consumer confidence in travel is at the lowest ebb ever.

“Our surveys would suggest consumers are putting off travel arrangements until next year.”