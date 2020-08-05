Family concerned for welfare of 16-year-old missing from Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 16-year-old missing from Dublin.

Cameron Carlyle went missing last Sunday at around 6.15pm. He was last seen in the Cushlawn Dale area of Tallaght, Dublin 24.

Cameron is described as being 5’2” in height, with short, blonde hair and a slim build.

When last seen, he was wearing a black body-warmer jacket with a black hood, grey North Face tracksuit bottom, a grey top and black runners.

Gardaí said that Cameron has a residence in Portlaoise, Co Laois and is known to frequent the Docklands area of Dublin 2.

They added that Cameron’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

