New report highlights abuse of carer's allowance

A small minority of people are abusing the carer's allowance system, claiming payments but not providing care to those who need it.

The findings are from the Sage Advocacy Group, which supports vulnerable adults and older people and is calling for the system to be reformed.

Through their case work, Sage Advocacy discovered that very vulnerable people who rely heavily on their carer are reluctant to complain and don't report poor quality or non-existent care.

The reasons for this varied but in some instances, the carer was a close relative, or the carer was abusing them and they were afraid to speak out. Sage Advocacy also said it was "entirely unclear" whether recipients of carer’s allowance are reviewed to make sure they are entitled to the payment.

The new report provided case studies of people abusing carer's allowance.

In one instance, they identified a vulnerable woman who lives with her only son. He is in receipt of the allowance, and collects her pension too. He then spends all of the money in the pub. The case was referred to the HSE Safeguarding and Protection Team by Sage Advocacy, but the woman would not consent to take any action.

Another case focused on a person who was in receipt of carer’s allowance in respect of a parent. The parent had to be admitted to hospital, and was found to be in a very poor physical condition, malnourished, with little attention given to their personal hygiene.

Their medication was also not being administered appropriately. The carer refused to allow the parent to avail of any local services, such as a day care centre.

Sage Advocacy said they contacted the Department of Social Protection's carer's allowance section, and a number of department officials and public health nurses locally about investigating complaints about carers and care provided.

"None of them could recall ever being asked to review or investigate any matters pertaining to the carer’s allowance system," the report stated.

The report also highlighted how many dedicated family carers, who receive carer’s allowance, not only provide excellent care but "go above and beyond the call of duty". The report called for these carers to be paid the equivalent of a healthcare worker's wages.

Sage Advocacy also recommended changes to the system, including ongoing monitoring and a proper reporting structure for issues, as well as ongoing training and education for care providers.