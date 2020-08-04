Rare Irish whiskey expected to fetch €12,000 in online auction

The whiskey was made prior to the closure of the distillery in Dublin’s Thomas Street in 1923
Rare Irish whiskey expected to fetch €12,000 in online auction

The bottle of George Roe single malt Irish whiskey. Picture: Victor Mee Auctions/PA Wire

Tuesday, August 04, 2020 - 13:57 PM
David Young, PA

A rare century-old bottle of Irish whiskey is estimated to fetch up to €12,000 when it goes under the hammer at a virtual auction.

The 16-year matured single malt from the George Roe distillery is the star lot in an Irish pub memorabilia and collectables auction later this month.

The whiskey was made prior to the closure of the distillery in Dublin’s Thomas Street in 1923.

The George Roe brand had been trading for 170 years prior to its demise.

A 19th century whiskey still is also going under the hammer (Victor Mee Auctions/PA)

The bottle, which will be sold online by Victor Mee Auctions on Wednesday August 12, was originally destined for export to the US market.

The family-owned company has moved its sales online due the coronavirus pandemic.

The bottle of George Roe single malt Irish whiskey. Picture: Victor Mee Auctions/PA Wire
The bottle of George Roe single malt Irish whiskey. Picture: Victor Mee Auctions/PA Wire

Other items due to be sold include a 1950s bottle of John Jameson Extra Quality Dublin Whiskey and a 19th century copper whiskey still, both of which are estimated to attract bids of up to €1,200.

Auctioneer Victor Mee said: “After a tough few months for our industry we are extremely happy to be hosting our first pub memorabilia sale of the year.

“The rare lots set to appear in the auction have been handpicked by our specialist team and have been waiting in the wings ready to hit the auction block on 12th August.”

Read More

'Listen to the people': Michael Healy-Rae calls for Ministers to open the pubs

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Jun 5, 2020 HSA conducts more than 2,500 Covid-19 inspections in 10 weeks
Rush For Irish Passport Applications Increases By Britons Since Brexit Postponed foreign birth registrations leave 27,000 people in limbo
Elementary School Coat Rack: Backpacks Children in Direct Provision have had to use a parent's phone to stay in touch with teachers
whiskeyplace: republic of ireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices